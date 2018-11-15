What Happens After the Machine Recount Deadline Thursday?

The recount of ballots in the Florida races for U.S. Senate, governor, and agriculture commissioner continues in Palm Beach County. Broward County elections officials, however, finished well ahead of today’s 3 p.m. deadline. Meanwhile, several lawsuits are being considered in a Tallahassee federal court that involve either tossing out ballot-counting rules or extending deadlines.

Florida voters who were notified that the signatures on their ballots did not match their signature on file have two days to get the problem fixed. A federal judge in Tallahassee issued an injunction this morning that affects some 40-thousand voters with mail-in or provisional ballots.

It’s not known if the injunction will have any effect on today’s 3 p.m. deadline for a recount of votes in the statewide races for senator, governor, and agriculture commissioner.

Once the machine recount process is done, counties could be instructed to conduct a hand recount of some ballots, depending on the margin. Although Florida law requires election results be certified by Nov. 20, this could be delayed if machine and hand recounts are not completed by then.

Among its many distinctions, Palm Beach County is the only #Florida county to use connect-the-arrow ballots rather than fill-in-the-oval ballots. #ManualRecountFacts #Ballotpaloozahttps://t.co/pTwiiT444S — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) November 15, 2018

Republican Florida Governor Rick Scott says he will recuse himself from certifying the results from the tight U.S. Senate race that he is currently leading.

Scott led Nelson by just 0.18 percent before the recount began in the U.S. Senate race, which means that the overvote and undervote ballots in his race will likely be inspected by hand.

Scott’s lawyer told a federal judge at a hearing Wednesday that the governor will not participate in the Elections Canvassing Commission that certifies election results.

That panel is scheduled to meet Tuesday. Scott leads incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson by slightly more than 12-thousand votes.

If the machine-recount margin of victory is razor thin, then there will be a hand count in the Senate race as well.