What is Open and Closed on the Fourth

If you are wondering what is open and closed on the 4th of July, we have the answers for you right here:

FOOD STORES:

Aldi: Open with limited hours. See your local store’s hours on the Aldi store locator.

Costco: Closed

Publix: Open regular hours

Sam’s Club: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s: All stores closing at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Open regular hours

Whole Foods: Open with limited hours at some locations. Check your local store.

Winn-Dixie: Open regular hours

Most retail, home-improvement and pharmacy stores, such as Bed, Bath & Beyond, J.C. Penny, Home Depot, Lowe’s, CVS and Walgreens are open.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

GOVERNMENT: offices in Cloud Lake, Haverhill, Hypoluxo and Riviera Beach will be closed Thursday and Friday.

TRANSPORTATION: There will be no Palm Tran bus service on Thursday, and Tri-Rail will operate on a weekend schedule.

LIBRARIES: Public libraries are closed Thursday.

GARBAGE: Pickups are on a regular schedule in unincorporated Palm Beach County and most municipalities. Exceptions include: Boca Raton, where Thursday pickups will be Wednesday, a day early; and Lake Park, where Thursday pickups will be Friday. There is no residential garbage pickup Thursday in Palm Beach; the regular schedule resumes Friday.

BROWARD COUNTY

GOVERNMENT: Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed. In the event of animal attack or bite, call 911. For lost or found cats or dogs, call 954-359-1313, ext. 9273.

All offices and programs at the Florida Department of Health will be closed.

TRANSPORTATION: Broward County Transit is operating on a Sunday schedule.

LIBRARIES: Public libraries are closed Thursday.

GARBAGE: There is pick up of garbage, bulk and recycling, as regularly scheduled. The Broward County Landfill at 7101 SW 205th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, will be closed.

PARKS: Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open with the exception of Deerfield Island Park, which will be closed per normal operating schedule.

