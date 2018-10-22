What Record Is Ricky Bobby Attempting To Break At Universal Studios Florida?

So a few weeks ago i found out someone had broken the record for the most amount of times someone has ridden The E.T. Ride at Universal Studios Orlando. This got me thinking, i should just go ahead and break that record again. But this time i’m taking it above and beyond. The previous record is fifty six times in one day, I am attempting to do it 103 times in one day. Tracy St. George from our sister station WRMF sits down with me to ask me some questions about how I plan on doing this and mainly, why?

