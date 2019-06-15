What to Know About the Trump Rally Taking Place in Orlando

Donald Trump will be in Orlando on Tuesday, June 18th where he will officially kick-off his re-election campaign. Florida is the biggest swing state in the country and the key to winning Florida is winning central Florida. So, it’s no surprise that the President chose to kick-off his re-election campaign in Orlando.

Other areas in Florida are either majority Democrat or highly Republican but Central Florida tends to be independent. Both U.S. senators are Republican but when it comes to presidential elections, Florida’s voters tend to sway back and forth. In 2016, Trump took the state but in 2008 and 2012, Democrat Barack Obama won over the state of Florida. In 2000 and 2004, it was Republican George W. Bush.

Anyone interested in attending the rally in Orlando’s Amway Center can register for tickets. According to Trump’s 2020 campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, entry to Orlando’s rally is on a first-come, first-served basis.