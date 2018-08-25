What Will Happen to The Senate Seat of the Late John McCain?

With the passing of the Maverick of the US Senate, John McCain, the question arises, what happens to his coveted seat? Control of the Senate hangs in the balance…and it could be filled by his widow.

The former Navy pilot, Vietnam prisoner of war, and Republican presidential nominee spent 30 years as a senator.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is legally required to fill the vacancy in Arizona’s US Senate delegation and will appoint McCain’s replacement.

That appointment will hold the seat until 2020.

The governor has remained silent as to whom he has in mind during the Senator’s final days out of respect for McCain’s family.

By Arizona state law mandates the governor appoint a new Senator from McCain’s same party affiliation…Republican. Gov. Ducey has ruled himself out.

After McCain’s announcement on Friday to discontinue treatment, Ducey described the senator as an “American hero” who has always put the country before himself.

“From Vietnam to the halls of the US Senate, the spirit of service and civility that has guided Sen. McCain’s life stands as a model for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

But with primary races in Arizona set for Tuesday and Republicans holding a slim 51-49 majority in the US Senate, whispers about who will replace McCain have grown louder.

The Arizona Republic listed out a number of names that have been floated as potential appointees to replace McCain. They are:

Cindy McCain, 64, the senator’s wife. She is a philanthropist and businesswoman and could represent her husband’s legacy while pursuing her own priorities in Washington, DC, such as her advocacy against human trafficking.

Kirk Adams, 45, Ducey’s chief of staff and a former state lawmaker. He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2012.

Barbara Barrett, 67, chairman of the Aerospace Corporation and former US Ambassador to Finland. She was the first woman Republican to run for governor of Arizona in 1994.

Jon Kyl, 76, who from 1995 to 2013 served alongside McCain in the Senate.

The Arizona Republic also mentions real estate development company president Karrin Taylor, former Rep. John Shadegg, State Treasurer Eileen Klein, and former Rep. Matt Salmon.

Had McCain left office before May 30, his Senate seat would have been on the ballot in Arizona in November 2018.

His junior colleague, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, has already announced he’s retiring, meaning both of Arizona’s seats would have been up for grabs.

The post What Will Happen to The Senate Seat of the Late John McCain? appeared first on 850 WFTL.