What You Need to Know About the Strawberry Moon

The Strawberry Moon is upon us.

Yes, it is really happening, and no, the moon is not going to look like a big, round strawberry.

In North America, the name comes from Algonquin tribes of Native Americans. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this full moon served as their sign to harvest wild strawberries.

For the Eastern time zone of the United States, the peak viewing time of the Strawberry Moon will happen at 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 17. However, the moon will also appear full just after sunset on Sunday, June 16.

CNN Meteorologist Judson Jones says the best time is to look at the moon while it is still low on the horizon, adding, “When the moon is low on the horizon, it allows you to capture the view with objects in the foreground, making the moon appear bigger.”

There is a bonus. The solar system’s largest planet, Jupiter, will float just above the moon. The planet made its closest approach of the year to Earth last Monday and remains visible.