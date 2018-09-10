What’s the dirtiest place in an airport?

What part of the airport contains more germs than anywhere else? It is the bathroom? How about the ticket machines? Or the crowded waiting area? The answer is none of the above!

In a recent a recent study conducted by UK’s University of Nottingham and the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare, say the true culprit are those trays you put your personal items in while going through security. The most troubling statistic as that viruses were found on 10% of all tray surfaces that were tested. The two viruses that were shown the most were rhinovirus (the cause of the common cold) and influenza.

“This study supports the case for improved public awareness of how viral infections spread,” said Professor of Health Protection, Jonathan Van Tram, from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham. You can read his entire statement here.

The best thing you can do to combat germs is wash your hands regularly, and if possible keep a small bottle of hand sanitizer with you.

