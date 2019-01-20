When to Watch the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse in Florida Tonight

Hoping to catch a glimpse of Sunday night’s “super blood wolf moon” eclipse from South Florida? It’s the only time the moon is closest to earth, making the moon appear larger than usual and there’s a total lunar eclipse. The sun, earth, and moon will all align, giving the moon a reddish tinge and it will be the first full moon of the year.

“Super” and “blood” refer to the moon’s larger-than-usual profile in the night sky as well as its color and the “wolf” term is said to originate from a Native American tradition. The tradition refers to January’s full moon and appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

This unique celestial event will begin on January 20 at 10:35 p.m. ET and end at 1:51 a.m. ET on January 21. At approximately 9:35 pm on Sunday night, the moon will begin to enter the outer part of the Earth’s shadow. At 10:30 pm on Sunday, the moon will begin to pass into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. This is where the moon will get significantly darker. According to NASA, this rare event will be “visible for its entirety in North and South America.”