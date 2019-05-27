Where Can Veterans Eat for Free on Memorial Day 2019?

Restaurants around the country are commemorating members of our armed forces by giving them free food and offering discounts today for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27th.

Simply show your military ID or proof that you are a veteran and you’ll eat free at restaurants such as Hooters, Twin Peaks and Firebirds. Some franchise-owned businesses such as Dunkin Donuts, IHOP and TGI Fridays also participate in celebrating veterans and active military. Check local restaurant availability to inquire if they are participating. Here are some Memorial Day restaurant discounts happening today.

Twin Peaks

Current and former members of the armed services (with proper military ID) can eat from a special menu for free.

Land of the free, because of the brave. Today, Twin Peaks is honoring Memorial Day with a FREE select menu for all armed forces, both active and retired all day long. We thank you all for your service! pic.twitter.com/mc5Kqf4dGo — TwinPeaksRestaurant (@TwinPeaksLodge) May 27, 2019

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Show ID that you are a veteran, active-duty military, or Gold Star Family member and you’ll receive a free entrée, with the purchase of an additional entrée with the same or higher price.

Hooters

Flash your military ID and with a purchase of a drink, you can choose a free entrée. Selections include the Hooters Burger and 10-piece wings.

McCormick & Schmick’s

Veterans and active-duty military not only get treated to dine for free (with ID’s shown of course) but their parents and spouses are also eligible for a free entrée. The choice of free entrées includes salmon rigatoni, buttermilk fried shrimp and the McCormick’s cheeseburger. Check with the restaurant for the full menu on eligible free entrées.