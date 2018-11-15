Where is Michael Avenatti’s Mug Shot for Felony Arrest?

Michael Avenatti is out on bail hours after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

Avenatti is not actually charged with felony domestic violence until the district attorney indicts.

Avenatti was arrested yesterday in L.A. on a felony domestic violence charge over an incident that reportedly happened Tuesday night.

Former FBI Special Agent and defense attorney Stuart Kaplan says his contacts with the LAPD say Avenatti was not booked into the county jail where mugshots are taken and published.

Kaplan says his mugshot and fingerprints were taken during his arrest, but they are in the possession of detectives and not in the system.

He self-surrendered at the LAPD HQ to detectives. That’s why he exited in a suit and tie after posting $50K bond and was able to give a brief press conference.

Initial reports said the incident involved Avenatti ‘s estranged wife, but her lawyer says it had nothing to do with her.

He said he’s never been physically abusive in his life and that any accusations are fake and meant to hurt his reputation.