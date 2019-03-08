Whistleblower Chelsea Manning Jailed For Refusing To Testify

Chelsea Manning is in custody after refusing to testify before a federal grand jury.

NEW: Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning jailed after refusing to answer questions from a federal grand jury in Virginia. https://t.co/uo7QalFVTy — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2019

The grand jury in Northern Virginia is investigating WikiLeaks.

Manning is a former Army intelligence analyst serving in secret as a transgender who released classified data to WikiLeaks in 2010.

On Wednesday, Manning appeared before the same grand jury, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, but refused to answer any questions.

“I responded to each question with the following statement: ‘I object to the question and refuse to answer on the grounds that the question is in violation of my First, Fourth, and Sixth Amendment, and other statutory rights,” Manning said in a statement.

“All of the substantive questions pertained to my disclosures of information to the public in 2010 — answers I provided in extensive testimony, during my court-martial in 2013,” the statement said.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking a trove of military intelligence records to the anti-secrecy website Wikileaks.

Her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017 after seven years behind bars.