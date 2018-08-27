White House Flag No Longer at Half-staff days after death of Sen. John McCain

The White House no longer has the flag lowered to half staff in honor of the late Arizona Republican.

Senator McCain passed away Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer.

Traditionally the flag is lowered to half staff on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.

Under 4 U.S.C. § 7(m) and established traditions by Presidential proclamations, the flag of the United States is to be flown at half-staff on rare occasions, in the following circumstances.

The American Flag must fly at half staff for 30 days after the death of a current or former president or president-elect, as occurred after the death of President Reagan and the death of President Ford.

McCain’s body will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday and then at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a private national memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral and the former Navy pilot will be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Flags at the White House were lowered to half staff this weekend for the passing of John McCain but this morning they are back to full staff. There was no official proclamation from President Trump (as he has done in the past for other notable figures passing) pic.twitter.com/rmUO6xbtrp — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 27, 2018

With memorial and funeral plans are in place for Senator John McCain, it’s unclear how much of a role President Trump will play in those events.

