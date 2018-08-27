White House Flag Ordered Back to Half-Staff After Outcry

President Donald Trump has ordered the White House flag to fly at half-staff once again after receiving criticism for raising the flag so soon after Senator McCain’s death.

In his first statement since the death, President Trump explained that though he and McCain had their differences, he still respects his service to this country and has decided to fully honor him:

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

Veteran’s groups were outraged after the White House elected to fly the flag at full-staff once again Monday, just two days after the former prisoner of war and longtime lawmaker’s death. Though it is the President’s decision on who will be honored with the flag, traditionally once the flag is lowered, it stays in that position until the honored’s burial.

McCain’s body will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol on Wednesday with a memorial service on Thursday. He will then lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with another service taking place in Washington on Saturday.

The Senator passed away Saturday at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer.

