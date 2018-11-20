White House Issues New Rules to Govern Press Conferences, Acosta Keeps Pass

CNN says the White House has fully restored reporter Jim Acosta’s media credential. That followed an earlier White House threat to revoke the credential at month’s end when a temporary restraining order expired. A federal judge ordered the White House to temporarily restore Acosta’s credential last week.

The White House recently pulled the pass and accused Acosta of inappropriate behavior at a presidential news conference.

The White House has also issued new rules that Mr. Acosta and all reporters will have to abide by during press conferences.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Election Finally Over in Florida Actor Engages With Suicidal Orlando Veteran on Twitter Report: Ivanka Trump Uses Personal Email to Contact Cabinet Officials The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/20/18 16 Democrats Sign Letter Opposing Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Arrested Over Financial Misconduct
Comments