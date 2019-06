The White House is in a partial lock down due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

The item was found near the White House. News crews stationed on the North Lawn were ushered into the media briefing room.

White House placed on lockdown for second time in a week due to suspicious package https://t.co/PeqJ9YEf4B pic.twitter.com/NysUgrbpUY — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2019

Pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th streets to include Lafayette Park.