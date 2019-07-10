White House Organizes Social Media Summit Without FB, Google, Twitter

The White House has scheduled a social media summit for Thursday afternoon, but representatives from the industry’s largest platforms are not expected to be in attendance.

According to reports, Facebook, Twitter and Google’s Alphabet were not invited. YouTube, which is owned by Google, apparently did not receive an invitation either.

Based on the confirmed list of attendees, the event will most likely focus on exploring and discussing recent allegations of censorship and anti-conservative political bias by the aforementioned outlets.

These are the confirmed attendees:

Prager U: a conservative political nonprofit that produces short videos. Prager U filed a lawsuit against YouTube for allegedly censoring its content and discriminating against the organization, after YouTube put more than 100 PragerU videos on its restricted list for content that allegedly violates its terms of service.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe: He is known for exposing alleged corruption on the left using undercover interview tactics.

The Heritage Foundation: A conservative think-tank.

The Media Research Center: A media bias watchdog which has a self-described mission to “expose and neutralize the propaganda arm of the Left: the national news media.”

Turning Point USA: A conservative youth organization.

Additionally, cartoonist Ben Garrison was reportedly invited and then uninvited to the summit. The White House rescinded the invitation due to criticism that his cartoons were anti-Semitic. In response, Garrison defended his cartoon, and added that his presence “would be a media distraction from the President’s message.”

President Trump has repeatedly threatened to take legal and regulatory actions against various internet platforms, including Facebook and Google, as he believes they are attempting to influence voters against him leading up to the 2020 election. He has also accused Twitter of encouraging users to stop following him because he is a Republican.

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission both recently opened investigations into Google and Facebook.

Also, the White House launched an online reporting tool last May that allows social media users to report incidents of alleged political bias.