White House, President Trump awaiting Mueller report finding’s

As of Friday, Attorney General William Barr has the highly anticipated report from Robert Mueller on the Russia investigation.

However, he has opted to keep the details under wraps “for now.”

According to the White House, President Donald Trump has neither seen the report nor been briefed on it.

White House lawyers wanted to review Mueller’s report before it is submitted to Congress, according to reports last week.

But the submission has not occurred, and it is unclear whether Barr will agree to those terms.

The attorney general wrote that lawmakers could have access to Mueller’s principal conclusions “as soon as this weekend.”

A summary of its findings could become public as soon as Saturday, according to the Department of Justice.

Mueller officially completed his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election on Friday.

The delivery of a report signals the end of the long-running inquiry that has loomed over Trump’s presidency for years. The White House response to the recent Mueller news has been seemingly mute.

White House Press Secretary Sanders was the only Trump administration official to comment on the matter via Twitter on Friday.

The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course. The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 22, 2019

President Trump flew to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, early Friday and held a meeting with Caribbean leaders focused on U.S. policy toward Venezuela.

This story is developing.