White House Rejects House Judiciary Document Request

The White House is rejecting the House Judiciary committee’s request to turn over documents on a variety of topics, mostly focused on key figures in the 2016 presidential election.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler responded to the latest Trump administration rejection by accusing the White House of “claiming that the President is a king.”

“They are saying we should end the investigation. We are not ending the investigation. If we were to agree to that, then no president would ever be subject to any kind of investigation for misconduct of any type,” Nadler told a news outlet.