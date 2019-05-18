White House rejects subpoena for Trump’s tax returns

The fight for President Trump’s tax returns appears headed for the courts.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin notified Congress he would not comply with its subpoena to hand over the returns by Friday’s deadline because the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns under a 1924 law that directs the IRS to furnish such information to the chairs of Congress’ tax-writing committees.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said he’s not going to waste time holding him in contempt of Congress, but will take the refusal to the courts possibly as soon as next week.

A court fight could take months, possibly years.