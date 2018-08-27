Who is David Katz? Suspect In Jacksonville Madden Shooting

Law enforcement in Jacksonville, FL have identified who they believe to be the shooter at Sunday’s video game tournament as 24-year old David Katz of Baltimore, MD.

Katz was a participant in the Madden NFL 19 competition, which was live streamed on the internet. Viewers at home could hear the shooting taking place.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, Katz is believed to have used at least one handgun in the attack, taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot after killing two others and injuring nine.

Reportedly Katz, who is an active eSports player, was upset about losing the game, which he is listed as the 2017 Championship winner.

