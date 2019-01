I’ll be honest, Blades of Glory immediately came to mind after seeing this!

Dierks Bentley chose a unique way to promote his 2019 Burning Man Tour, and it involves figure skating with his tour openers.

The Burning Man Tour On Ice ❄️ pic.twitter.com/TpouW8YFJo — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) January 10, 2019

Yes, that’s Dierks rocking a tight one-piece! As well as Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes.