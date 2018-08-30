“Who Said It” For Tickets To Universal Orlando Resort

Sammy’s acting skills are being put to the test in today’s edition of “Who Said It”.

Watch the video as Sammy quotes a line from one of the Fast & Furious movies, you have to guess “Who Said It” for a chance to WIN a pair of 1-Day/2Park Universal Orlando Resort tickets, and qualify for the grand prize: A 2-nights hotel stay, 2 Park annual pass and $100 Universal Orlando gift card!

We’ll open the line between 1:20-1:30p… Good luck!

Fast & Furious – Supercharged™ is now open at Universal Orlando Resort

How Did Sammy Do In Today's "Who Said It" Let's Rate His Acting Skills

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

[Watch] Charles Kelley Of Lady A. Pranks Darius Rucker With Fake Snake “Who Said It” For Tickets To Universal Orlando Resort [Watch] A Little Taste Of Brett Eldredge & Megan Trainor From “CMT Crossroads” Brittany Aldean’s Baby Bump Who Has Been Nominated for A 2018 CMA Award? Check Out The Full List of Nominees Free Garth Brooks Music!!
Comments