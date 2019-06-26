Wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Dies at 51

The wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter has died. According to sources, 51-year-old Beth Chapman died on Wednesday at a hospital in Honolulu.

Chapman had been in a medically-induced coma for several days, the result of a two-year battle with throat cancer.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

She and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, starred in the television show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” It featured the adventures of the couple’s family-owned bounty hunting business from 2004 to 2012.

A native of Denver, Colorado, Beth Chapman was the youngest woman to receive a bail license in that state, until her daughter later broke that record.

The couple raised 12 children together and split time at their homes in Hawaii and Colorado.

Duane and Beth, along with their son Leland, starred in another reality series on CMT, called “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” from 2013 to 2015.

WGN America was planning to debut a new series, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” with the couple next year.

The network released the following statement regarding Beth Chapman’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”