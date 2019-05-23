WikiLeaks Founder Assange Indicted on New Charges

The Department of Justice on Thursday indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on 18 new charges.

Prosecutors believe that Assange strayed outside of the boundaries of First Amendment rights and violated the Espionage Act, putting the U.S. at risk of “serious harm” when he published secret and classified documents such as State Department reports on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

They also allege that former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning provided Assange with the documents. Manning was convicted in 2013 for that crime.

This is madness. It is the end of national security journalism and the first amendment. https://t.co/wlhsmsenFw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 23, 2019

These new Espionage Act charges are in addition to an indictment that was made against Assange last month accusing him of working with Manning to crack a defense computer password.

Assange is currently in custody in London on different charges, and is fighting attempts to have him extradited back to the U.S.

If convicted on the new charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each one, with the exception of a charge for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion.