Wildlife Experts Search for Missing Kangaroo in Jupiter Farms

A 5-year-old kangaroo is on the loose in Jupiter Farms and wildlife experts are looking for Storm, who somehow escaped her pen.

The kangaroo owner says he does not know how Storm escaped from his Jupiter Farms-based animal sanctuary, where there are six other kangaroos, but he said “sometimes they get spooked,” whether it’s a predator in the yard or a thunderstorm.

He noticed Storm was missing earlier this morning, and was still searching for the kangaroo as of noon.

According to WPTV, “FWC captive wildlife investigators are assisting the licensed owner with recapture and an investigation into the escape is ongoing,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Carol Lynn Parrish.

