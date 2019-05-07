Will Baby Sussex have a “Scary Poppins” Nanny?

Baby Sussex was born Monday and already there is talk about who will be his nanny?

Mary Poppins meets James Bond?

Known as “Scary Poppins,” these nannies in training are students at Norland College, a prestigious British academy that has a long history of placing its graduates with high-profile clients.

Could one of them be tasked with looking after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn son? After all, that’s what Prince William and Kate Middleton did.

At the school, the nannies learn typical tasks, like cooking and sewing, as well as more atypical ones, such as driving away from the paparazzi and self-defense.

Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte are often seen with their Norland nanny, Maria Borrallo, who sports the school’s distinctive brown uniform whenever she’s out on the job.

So should Meghan and Harry hire one?

“These are the creme de la creme of child care providers,” Anita Rogers of British American Household Staffing told Inside Edition. “And they understand everything. In Meghan and Harry’s situation, they are going to need nannies that are looking out for the safety of the children 24/7.”

She added: “Only this kind of nanny works for this kind of household. Hire the one that’s the best fit for your family.”