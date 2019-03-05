Will Broward School Board Vote to Fire Robert Runcie Today?

The Broward County School Board is meeting this morning to decide whether to fire Superintendent Robert Runcie “for willful neglect of duty.”

Spearheading the vote is board member Lori Alhadeff who is requesting Runcie be fired immediately without severance pay for allegedly failing in his duties as superintendent.

Alhadeff says Runcie failed to protect schools when he opposed a tax hike in 2013 to bring in more funding for heightened security measures.

She also accuses him of mishandling an $800-million bond in 2014 that was meant to renovate hundreds of local schools.

Officials said they expect today’s meeting to be full of Runcie’s supporters and critics.

All eyes on schools chief Robert Runcie as board decides whether to fire him Tuesday https://t.co/nk3oh7IREy pic.twitter.com/5rZrK704Vn — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 5, 2019

Alhadeff would need support from four other board members, which appears unlikely unless one of Runcie’s five most vocal supporters, Patti Good, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, Ann Murray or Rosalind Osgood became a surprise vote.

It’s also unclear whether even Runcie’s other critics on the board, Nora Rupert, Robin Bartleman and Heather Brinkworth, would be willing to fire him “for cause.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis just received approval last week to impanel a grand jury that plans to review possible wrongdoing in Broward schools.

But it could be a year before its findings are released. Some board members may want to wait for the results of that.