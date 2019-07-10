Will Former Boca Principal Lose his Job Today Over Holocaust Controversy?

The former principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, who has been reassigned may be terminated today as a result of reportedly making controversial comments about the Holocaust to a parent in an email.

William Latson was just reassigned to a new district position after he told a parent in an email in 2018,

“I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

On Monday, the Palm Beach County School District stated that Latson was reassigned “out of an abundance of concern and respect for the students and staff of Spanish River Community High School.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott tweeted that he spoke with Dr. Donald Fennoy, the Superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District, and believes Latson should’ve been fired, not reassigned.

CBS12 News obtained Latson’s farewell letter he sent to school staff members, disputing the reason for his removal.

The letter states, “I have been reassigned to the district office due to a statement that was not accurately relayed to the newspaper by one of our parents.” He went on to say, “It is unfortunate that someone can make a false statement and do so anonymously and it holds credibility, but that is the world we live in.”

Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy is expected to release a recorded statement to address the development, concerns, and future job status with Latson.