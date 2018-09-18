Will Judge Kavanaugh’s Accuser RSVP To Appear Before Senate Panel?

A Senate panel is waiting for an RSVP from the woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault more than 30 years ago.

The Judiciary Committee hasn’t heard back from Christine Blasey Ford about a hastily-scheduled hearing on Monday.

Kavanaugh has agreed to testify about the allegations, which he has denied.

Grassley: Kavanaugh accuser hasn’t confirmed she’ll testify at Monday hearing https://t.co/Crrc4SlOce pic.twitter.com/D6xWX48NJD — The Hill (@thehill) September 18, 2018

Ford is a college professor in California.

She and Kavanaugh attended high school in Maryland in the 1980’s, when the alleged assault occurred.

Ford came forward on Sunday as the woman who claimed that Kavanaugh tried to force himself on her at a party when they were both high school students.

Kavanaugh has denies that the incident ever took place and says he never attended such a party.

Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley said that Ford ‘deserves to be heard.’

White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway also called for Ford to testify, while President Trump suggested he’s fine with delaying the vote for now.

