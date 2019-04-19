Will Trump Play Golf with New Master’s Champ Tiger Woods While in Town for Easter?

President Donald Trump is waking up triumphant at Mar-a-lago this morning after the Mueller report revealed that there was absolutely no collusion by anyone in the Trump campaign or by any American with the Russian government’s illegal attempt to disrupt the 2016 election.

Today is Good Friday, a day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and it usually rains.

Rain is in the forecast for South Florida and threatens to wash out any golf game President Trump might have planned with Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods who just won his fifth green jacket at the Masters.

However, weather forecasters say the nasty weather will blow through by Friday night and we can expect beautiful golfing weather for Saturday and Sunday.

It is unclear if Tiger is in town. If not, perhaps Trump will hit the links with six time Master’s winner and friend Jack Nicklaus.

President Donald Trump says he’ll award Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, after Woods he won his first Masters victory in 14 years, after a series of back problems and personal problems threatened to end his career.

The President and First Lady will be attending Easter services on Sunday morning at Bethesda by the Sea where they were married.