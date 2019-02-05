Willie Nelson Comes Out With Coffee Line

Willie Nelson has come out with a coffee line that is infused with CBD. Willie’s Remedy Whole Bean Coffee has organic hemp oil that is grown in Colorado. The coffee itself is from Colombia’s Santuario region. Willie’s Remedy can be described as a “medium-dark blend with balanced acidity that packs a powerful aroma, with flavor notes of cherry and cocoa.” Every 8-ounce cup can contain 7mg of CBD. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment, and our health,” Nelson said. The coffee contains no THC, so you are still able to purchase his product, even in the areas that have not legalized medical or recreational marijuana.

A bag of coffee will run you about 36 bucks and you can find it online!