Sammy & Chelsea got the chance to experience Halloween Horror Nights 2018, and you can too!

Listen in the 2p hour for your chance to win a pair of tickets and qualify for the grand prize, including.

One night hotel stay at a Universal Orlando Resort™, four (4) Halloween Horror Nights™ 28 event tickets, four (4) Halloween Horror Nights™ 28 Express Passes, and four (4) 1-Day Universal Orlando™ Park-to-Park tickets!

MORE