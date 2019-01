Mega Millions held their drawing last night for the $425 million dollar winning, and one lucky winner matched all numbers! The winning numbers were 34-44-57-62-70 with a Mega Ball of 14. The lucky ticket was sold in New York, but people in South Carolina, Texas and Ohio also took home a big win too. The winner has not come forward yet, so if you purchased a ticket maybe on vacation, check it! The next drawing will be held on Friday with the starting amount of $40 million.