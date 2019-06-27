Winners and Losers at Last Night’s Democrat Debate in Miami

Senator Cory Booker appears to be one of the big winners from last night’s Democrat presidential debate in Miami in terms of face-time and exposure.

Beto O’Rourke and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are getting the most exposure during the first Democrat party presidential debate.

The New York Times says Booker got top face time last night in Miami with just over eleven-minutes of air.

Former Congressman O’Rourke took second place followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro.

O’Rourke took advantage of his time to take a jab at President Trump saying the President should be impeached and his administration investigated for possible crimes.

He also spoke in fluent Spanish several times.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was the most searched candidate during last night’s Democratic Presidential Debate in Miami. GoogleTrends analyzed what people were searching the most as the debate was ongoing. GoogleTrends also found that former secretary of US Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro surged as the debate went on. As some candidates answered questions in Spanish, a search for English translations also surged during the debate. The second debate with another ten Democratic candidates is set for tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

Among the top candidates who will take the stage tonight are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, California Senator Kamala Harris, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Meanwhile, President Trump made hay out of technical glitches in the NBC broadcast.

He also tweeted “Boring” during the debate.