Winning Fantasy 5 Tickets Sold in West Palm, Dania Beach

Check those lottery tickets! A winning $110,896.30 ticket from Saturday’s Fantasy 5 drawing was sold at the Publix located at 6820 Okeechobee Blvd., near Jog Road in West Palm Beach.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 04-05-08-13-30.

Another winning ticket was sold in Dania Beach.

Saturday’s Powerball and Florida Lotto jackpots did not produce any winners, according to lottery officials.

The winning Powerball numbers were 02-18-19-24-35, with a Powerball of 03. The winning Lotto numbers were 04-05-35-40-46-53, with an Xtra of 05.

