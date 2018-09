Feeling lucky? A winning ticket from Tuesday’s Lucky Money drawing is worth $2 million, according to Florida Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Publix located at 9846 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

The winning numbers were: 19-31-32-37 and a Lucky Ball of 12.

Another 9,923 people will each receive $32,458 for having a partial combination of winning numbers.

Check those tickets!

