Wisconsin Police: Suspect in Jayme Closs Case had Zero Criminal History

Wisconsin police gave details about the discovery of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing in October when her parents were found shot to death.

Jayme was found alive yesterday in the town of Gordon, which is in the northwestern part of the state about 40 miles southeast of Duluth, Minnesota.

A short time after she was found, police arrested a suspect based on the description Jayme gave officers of his vehicle.

Officers spotted the suspect, pulled him over and took him into custody.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson from Wisconsin is being held on two counts of first degree homicide for the murder of Closs’ parents and one count of kidnapping.

The Barron County Sheriff says Patterson planned his actions and held Jayme captive in a residence from which she escaped.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald believes Jayme was the “only target” in the murder and kidnapping. He adds that she is safe and recovering with family members.

This is the mugshot of the suspect, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson. Expected to be charged w/ 2 counts of homicide and kidnapping. Authorities say he had zero criminal history. @fox6wakeup @fox6now #BarronCounty pic.twitter.com/OlnJR5EQJw — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) January 11, 2019

According to the sheriff, Patterson had zero criminal history. Also, officers do not know yet what happened to Closs during her three months in captivity.

The sheriff also says that Jayme was inside the house when her parents were killed and it is still a mystery how Jayme became the suspect’s target.