With Sunfest Stages Being Set Up, That Means Roads Will Be Closing For The Fun!

Road & Dock Closures SunFest 2019
Road Closures
Wednesday 4/24, 9:00am – Wednesday 5/8, 6pm
Flagler Drive Closed between Banyan Blvd. and Lakeview Ave.
Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street
North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive
Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
(Limited Access) No access to Flagler Drive
- Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive
Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive
Sunday 5/5 9:00p.m. –11:00p.m.
Limited Access Access from Australian Ave. to West Bound Okeechobee Blvd. will be closed.
The Police Department may close portions of Clematis Street during the event to allow for excessive pedestrian traffic.
No On-Street Parking—
Wednesday, April 24 Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue
North and South Clematis Street (east of Narcissus)
100 Block of Datura Street
Narcissus St. between Datura St. and Evernia St.
Friday, April 26 Palm Beach Post Park Parking Lot
100 Block of Fern Street
Thurs – Sunday, May 2 – May 5
Portion of the 200 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)
Trinity Place between Olive Avenue and Chase Avenue
Banyan Boulevard between Narcissus and Flagler Drive
Friday – Sun. May 3 – May 5
300 Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Dixie
300 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)
All road closures and meter bags are subject to change. SunFest will re-open all roads by
6pm, Wednesday May 9.
Dock Schedule
Thursday April 25 – Wednesday May 8
Docks will be closed
All docks will re-open on Wednesday May 8 at 6pm.