Woman Accused of Performing Illegal Sex Act on Robert Kraft Arrested

The Jupiter day spa worker accused of performing an illegal sex act on New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is under arrest.

58-year-old Shen Mingbi was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday.

According to the Jupiter Police Department, a hidden surveillance camera recorded Mingbi performing a sex act on Kraft at Orchids of Asia Day spa on Jan. 19. Afterward, he paid her and another spa worker, 39-year-old Lei Wang, in cash, police said.

And prosecutors say they have the video to prove it and want a judge to make it public later this week.

#BREAKING: Spa worker accused of performing sex act on Robert Kraft, others, arrested https://t.co/buABrD5Q4D pic.twitter.com/NKGyIu32Gl — WPTV (@WPTV) April 23, 2019

According to her arrest report, Mingbi was captured on video performing illegal sex acts on at least a half dozen other men.

Mingbi is facing several charges including offering to commit prostitution and deriving support from prostitution.

She appeared in Palm Beach County court Tuesday morning.

One of two women, who Jupiter Police say provided sex acts to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, appears in court. @KChapmanCBS12 has the latest at noon. https://t.co/M2AZuMfGjK pic.twitter.com/naBJj3sod0 — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) April 23, 2019

It is unclear if prosecutors are trying to flip Mingbi and have her testify against Kraft who has plead not guilty to misdemeanor solicitation charges and demanded a jury trial.