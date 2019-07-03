Woman Apparently Commits Suicide at Duffy’s

A woman apparently committed suicide in a local Duffy’s Sports Grill on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

PBSO deputies say they were called around noon to the Royal Palm Beach Duffy’s, located in the Crestwood Square shopping plaza at the northeast corner of Crestwood and Southern boulevards.

Once there, they found the woman dead in the restaurant’s bathroom.

The restaurant remains closed for business as the investigation continues.

A sign on the door reads, “Closed due to circumstances outside our control until further notice.”

Duffy’s management has not commented on the situation as of yet.

If you are in emotional distress or know someone who is, call the confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

A free text message service is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Text 741-741 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor.