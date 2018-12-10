Woman Arrested After Throwing Keys at Ex-Husband’s Truck

Authorities in Boynton Beach have arrested a woman and revoked access to her children after she threw her keys at her ex-husband’s truck.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at Christ Fellowship Church. Agnieszka Noble told authorities that she became angry at her ex-husband after he was late to drop off their children.

Noble said she waited 30 minutes at the church for him and when she saw his truck drive by, she attempted to flag him down but he ignored her and kept driving. That’s when she threw the keys at his truck.

Noble’s ex-husband told police that he saw Noble running behind his truck yelling for him to stop and then suddenly he heard a loud thud and stepped on the breaks.

The ex-husband told police he was not sure what happened or whether the back window broke, so fearing for the lives of his children, who were sitting in the back, he slammed on the breaks.

The pair were arguing about the incident in the parking lot police arrived.

The children told police they were late because they overslept.

Noble appeared in court Monday morning where a judge ordered her not to have contact with the victim or their children.