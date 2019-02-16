Woman arrested for allegedly killing date she met online

An Ohio woman was arrested in connection with the robbery and murder of a man she met on a dating site.

Shakira Graham, 24, was arrested Friday at her home after having been on the run since December 17, when 27-year-old Meschach Cornwall was found dead.

Police say the two met on the dating app Plenty of Fish, where they maintained an online relationship.

The pair officially met on December 15, when Graham went to Cornwall’s home in Garfield Heights.

She returned two days later, when police say she robbed and fatally shot Cornwall.

She then took off in his car, which was later found abandoned, according to police.