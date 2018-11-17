Woman Arrested for Forcing 13-Year-Old to Walk Down a Street Naked as Punishment

Authorities in Dade City, Florida have arrested a woman who allegedly forced a 13-year-old girl to walk down a city street naked as punishment for misbehaving.

According to the report, 34-year-old Rosalie Contreras became angry with the teen and after being told that she was not allowed to spank the teen for her behavior, Contreras reportedly drove the teen to a remote location, forced her out of the vehicle, and told her to get completely naked and start walking home.

The teen told police that Contreras followed her as she walked naked along the road but when another vehicle approached she made the teen get back into the car. That’s when Contreras reportedly smacked the victim’s face, punched her on the back and grabbed the victim’s breasts and pinched and twisted them.

In the police interview, Contreras admitted to driving the teen to a remote location, hitting her and grabbing her breasts to discipline her.

She has since been arrested and charged with charged with child abuse.