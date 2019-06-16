Woman Arrested in Miami for Jabbing at Sea Turtle Nest

A woman visiting South Florida is under arrest for allegedly disturbing a sea turtle nest.

Miami Beach police officers say they arrested 41-year-old Yaqun Lu on Saturday. The officers’ report says they witnessed Lu jabbing at the nest with a wooden stick as she stomped around the nesting area. They say the nest is in a restricted area that is blocked off by sticks and yellow tape.

No eggs were damaged.

Lu, who faces a felony charge of molesting marine turtles or eggs, is a Chinese citizen who listed a Hudsonville, Michigan, address.

Miami Beach police notified the Chinese consulate in Houston about the arrest.

Sea turtles are protected by federal law. In addition, Florida laws make it illegal to harm sea turtles or their offspring.