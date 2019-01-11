Woman Breaks into Local Police Station, Steals Officer’s Lunch

Authorities in Boynton Beach have arrested a woman they say broke into their police station and eat an officer’s lunch.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the Boynton Beach Police substation.

Authorities say 29-year-old Yvelande Jean-Pierre broke into the station and stole two pre-made meals that an officer left in the refrigerator.

Jean-Pierre reportedly warmed up one of the meals and ate it at the station before leaving the scene.

Authorities came into the station the next day to find the mess she left behind.

1st mistake – breaking into our substation. 2nd – eating Agent Berben’s chicken & asparagus. 3rd – leaving her ID behind. Today, we charged Yvelande Jean-Pierre w/burglary to an unoccupied structure, theft & criminal mischief. Read the arrest report: https://t.co/ZqLrYMKgKc pic.twitter.com/bg5Y7LGS2c — Boynton Beach Police (@BBPD) January 9, 2019

Jean-Pierre also left her ID behind which helped officers track her down.

The 29-year-old was also caught on surveillance breaking into the substation.

She is now facing burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges.