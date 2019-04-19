Woman catches employee running personal errands in vehicle she dropped off for service

A woman says she ‘stole’ her vehicle back after catching a service employee driving aggressively and using her car to run personal errands after she dropped her vehicle off for service.

The incident occurred in Flowood, Mississippi.

The woman,Penny Ivy Thompson, posted on Facebook that she was out and about when she noticed what looked like vehicle driving on the highway next to her. At first Thompson says she assumed the service employee may have been taking the truck on a test drive to make sure it was running properly, however, she decided to follow the employee in her truck after she noticed the employee was driving aggressively and tailgating another vehicle.

Thompson reported that the employee got off of the highway and then parked in a Lowe’s parking spot before entering the store. Thompson says she parked near the vehicle and called the shop to ask if they knew where her vehicle was. At the point, Thompson dug out her spare key and hopped into the truck and drove it back to the dealership, leaving the employee behind.

When Thompson spoke to the manager about the incident, she says, the manager reportedly offered her free service as long as she did not post anything about the incident on social media.

The dealership has since issued an apology to Thompson in addition to firing the employee responsible for driving the vehicle and suspending the service manager.