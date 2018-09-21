Woman Claims to have been Raped Outside Florida Library

Authorities in Vero Beach have arrested a 44-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman outside of a library on 21st Street.

According to the report, the unidentified woman told police that she was sleeping outside of the library on Friday when she was attacked by the man.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Carlos Tito Caban of Vero Beach who remained in the area after the alleged incident.

Caban has since been arrested and transported to the Indian River County Jail on no bail.

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

