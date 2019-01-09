Woman escorted from FLL airport after calling employee a rapist

A woman was escorted out of Fort Lauderdale airport after having a meltdown in which she accused a Jet Blue employee of being a “rapist.”

The woman, identified as Sabrina Thomas, 26, was not allowed on her flight because she showed signs of intoxication, according to officials.

She was captured on video screaming uncontrollably and even jumping toward the Jet Blue employee before grabbing her ticket and bag and walking away.

Thomas was taken away in handcuffs by authorities and later hospitalized.

The meltdown comes in the wake of the government shutdown which has left a quarter of the government including TSA and the Department of Homeland Security without funding since Dec. 22., resulting in an uptick of TSA employees not reporting for work.

