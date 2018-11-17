Woman Found Dead in Pond Identified

Investigators in Lake Worth have identified a body found floating in a canal near Palm Beach State College.

The woman identified as 33-year-old Jessica Medina was located Wednesday floating between John Prince Park and Palm Beach State College.

Authorities are reporting that they suspect foul play was involved in Medina’s death and are asking for the public’s assistance in located those responsible.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.