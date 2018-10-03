Woman Found Dead on Side of the Road Identified as 21-Year- Old Mother

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help after the body of a young woman was found on the side of the road in a rural area of Martin County.

The body of 21-year-old Ciara Taylor was discovered by a county worker Monday morning on Bridge Road off of Kanner Highway, more than 30 miles from her Palm Beach County home.

According to her mother, Taylor is believed to have last visited the Burger King on on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd before she was discovered dead.

Martin County Lt. Michael Dougherty spoke to reporters Tuesday and stated that whoever left Taylor on the side of the road wanted her to be found.

“She just looks like she was laid down there on the edge of the road not hidden. She did not have shoes on which indicates she wasn’t walking or hit by a car. She wasn’t disheveled looking. She was just pretty much laid out on the side of the road,” said Dougherty.

Taylor’s mother Tiffany Taylor Moore says she is trying to keep it together for her family and her daughter’s three-year-old daughter who has not been told of her mother’s death, however, she is finding it difficult.

“This is not fair. She didn’t deserve this,” Moore said.

“I have Ci’Riyah asking where is mommy Ciara. Why is everybody crying,” she continued.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office said they are currently waiting on the autopsy report, however, they are investigating this as a homicide.

